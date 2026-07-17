BusinessLuxury

Seven quarters in, Richemont’s jewellery engine is luxury’s most reliable trade

Van Cleef & Arpels
Jewellery now accounts for almost 75 per cent of the group revenue. (Source: Van Cleef & Arpels)
By Tong Van
Richemont has opened its 2027 financial year with the kind of quarter the rest of the luxury industry has spent two years waiting for. The company reported a 20 per cent jump in sales to 6.33 billion euros for the quarter ended June 30. Its shares climbed more than 7 per cent in Zurich on Wednesday, their best session since April, lifting Hermès, Kering and LVMH by between 2.4 and 2.9 per cent. “I can hardly remember a time when a luxury company delivered twice the sales growth expected,” C

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