World Cup delivers sales boost for local pubs, cafes

Pubs, cafes and takeaway outlets across Australia have seen a surge in sales thanks to the Fifa World Cup as fans spent more during the tournament.

Early analysis reveals ANZ Bank customers had already spent over $7 billion during this year’s Fifa World Cup period, more than a week ahead of the finals.

Strong uplifts have been recorded across key fan categories, including takeaway food (6.75 per cent), cafes and restaurants (5.5 per cent), bars and hotels (5.2 per cent), and sporting apparel (9.3 per cent).

According to the banking group, the data suggests major sporting events are powerful influencers of local consumer behaviour and spending patterns, even when matches are played overseas or outside peak hours.

“Whether Australians are gathering with friends at home, heading to their local pub to watch a match, or showing support through purchasing sporting merchandise, we’re seeing spending patterns that seem to reflect the excitement and social connection major sporting events create,” said Joanna Gurry, ANZ MD of data and analytics.

Despite the Socceroos’ campaign coming to an end, hospitality venues continue to see strong patronage as fans embrace shared match-day experiences with their friends and family.

Heath Agland, manager of a sports bar at Fountain Gate, said major sporting events provide a valuable boost for local venues.

“The Fifa World Cup has created a real buzz at our venue, delivering a strong uplift in trade as fans come together to support teams from across the globe. We were completely booked out for the Socceroos’ last match at 4am, which speaks volumes about the passion Australians have for their team,” Agland said.

“We look forward to welcoming even more fans through our doors as the tournament progresses,” he added.