Stake launches clothing brand Stake Supply

Australian investing platform Stake has launched a clothing and accessories label, Stake Supply, extending the business beyond its core trading products into branded merchandise.

The debut range, known as Drop 1, features eight items spanning apparel and accessories, including a basketball. Stake says the line is aimed at self-directed investors and designed for everyday use rather than limited promotional wear.

The designs feature minimal branding and subtle visual cues, positioning the products as recognisable mainly to those familiar with the brand. The range is now available online.

Stake’s senior brand designer, Abbey Brown, said the range was developed with a focus on functionality and quality.

“The goal was to make the apparel feel like a natural extension of the platform,” said Brown. “Designed with the same thinking as our products, Drop 1 is built around premium, everyday staples – easy to wear from trading to coffee runs.”

The move builds on small-scale merchandise produced in Stake’s early years and reflects a broader effort by the company to engage customers outside its digital platform. According to Stake, the concept is tied to the idea that many Australians pursue financial goals quietly, without openly signalling ambition.