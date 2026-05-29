BusinessStrategy

How Lululemon lost its muse and what it will take to find her

“The world doesn’t need another bland, quarterly-driven apparel company.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
There is a woman Chip Wilson has been thinking about for nearly three decades. Her name is Ocean. She is 32, professional and single. She earns $100,000 a year, owns her condo, travels often, works out for an hour and a half every day, and moves through the world with a kind of aspirational ease that makes both younger women want to become her and older women nostalgic for when they were her. Ocean isn’t real – she’s a construct, a brand archetype – but for Wilson, she might as well be f

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