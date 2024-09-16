Shein names Elian Yang its first Australian design competition winner 

Elian Yang is the first Australian Shein Rise Student Designer Challenge competition winner, revealed during a runway final in Melbourne.

Yang, from the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology, beat 19 other finalists in the event’s “Retro-Futurism” theme topic and will get a $10,000 cash prize and mentoring from Australian designer Alice McCall.

Priya Maharjan from Stott’s College received the second award of $5000, while Cute Souls from the University of Melbourne won the third prize of $3000.

“The judges were very impressed with the creativity and vision of the students and, as expected, the decision was extremely difficult,” said McCall.

“It was wonderful to see so much enthusiasm and passion amongst these young designers. I am sure all of them will have benefitted from the experience and the support they received as they brought their designs to life and saw them paraded at the runway show. “

The Shein Rise Challenge, which stressed the attributes of resilience, inspiration, support, and empowerment, was open to any student over the age of 18 participating in a tertiary education program in Australia.

Last month, McCall unveiled a new collection through Shein X, a program run by Shein that supports independent companies, artists, and designers.