BusinessFinancial

Bunnings and Kmart power Wesfarmers’ profit surge as Officeworks stumbles

Bunnings Warehouse
(Source: LinkedIn)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Wesfarmers just turned Australia’s affordability crisis into a $2.9 billion profit story, as Bunnings and Kmart’s bet on year-round low prices created repeat customers. But beneath that clean top-line narrative sits a conglomerate of contrasts – two retail juggernauts firing on all cylinders, and a third absorbing painful but strategic short-term costs. Overall, the group’s full-year revenue rose 3.4 per cent to $47.3 billion, while underlying net profit after tax climbed 8.3 per cent. F

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