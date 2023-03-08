Free Subscription

Next-gen Lego store opens in Sydney suburb

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 8, 2023

Danish toy manufacturer Lego Group is set to open a Lego-certified store featuring a brand new design format in Sydney’s Macquarie Centre.

Retail investment platform Alquemie Group – which currently operates 13 Lego-certified stores across Australia and New Zealand – described the new store as an “immersive, personalised and interactive retail offering”.

It features a wide range of Lego sets and 3D models as well as signature features such as the ‘Pick A Brick’ wall and a Minifigure Station.

Matthew Robertson, MD of licensed brands at Alquemie Group, said consumer interest in the brand is high and patrons will enjoy this custom-built retail experience.

Troy Taylor, VP and GM at Lego ANZ, said the group’s strategy is to innovate across retail channels, with a similar concept introduced around the world.

The new global store formats have been created following two years of extensive worldwide customer research by Lego.

