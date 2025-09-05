Michael Hill extends partnership with Miranda Kerr, plans 2026 collection

Michael Hill has extended its partnership with Australian model and entrepreneur Miranda Kerr, with a co-designed jewellery collection slated for release early next year.

Kerr, who has been associated with the brand across multiple past campaigns, will also support several upcoming ranges due in the coming months. This latest phase of the partnership sees her taking a more active role in product development.

“The most rewarding part has been feeling like a true collaborator and having the opportunity to be part of the creative process,” said Kerr.

“Partnering with a brand that cares about people and the environment is incredibly important, and as an Australian, I feel a real connection to Michael Hill’s rich heritage and the way it continues to play a role in life’s most meaningful moments.”

Details of the new collection remain under wraps.

Michael Hill, founded in New Zealand in 1979, operates stores across Australia, New Zealand, and Canada.