Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 program revealed

The program for the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 has been, with the event scheduled from February 22 to March 8.

The National Designer Award x David Jones will be showcased on the Premium Runway for the first time, followed by the National Graduate Showcase x Emporium Melbourne.

Among features of the programme are the Opening Night Runway; Resort Glam Runway; Back in Blak Runway; F*** the Invisible Runway; New Again Runway; Block Party Runway; Australian Fashion Business Lunch; and Fashion Talks in partnership with Museums Victoria.

Another highlight is the return of the Fashion Forecourt, a fashion-centric social and hospitality destination located outside the Royal Exhibition Building on Museum Plaza.

Now in its 29th year, the festival is run by a not-for-profit organisation with a consumer model and is open for everyone to attend.

The festival organisers say the event will provide Australian designers a free opportunity to increase visibility and sell directly to consumers in a see now, buy now format.

Paypal is in its fourth consecutive year as the festival’s naming rights partner as part of a new three-year commitment until 2027.