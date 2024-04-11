BusinessStrategy

PayPal to sponsor Melbourne Fashion Festival for another three years

Caroline Ralphsmith and Shane Capron (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

PayPal Australia will continue to support the Melbourne Fashion Festival through 2027 after extending its sponsorship for the event.

“This extended commitment confirms the confidence in our Festival and the consumer facing event model we are so proud of – a true world-class festival with fashion at its core,” Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO Caroline Ralphsmith said.

Meanwhile, PayPal senior director of consumer engagement Shane Capron said that the fintech company supports over 150,000 fashion businesses in Australia through its payment services.

“By partnering with the Melbourne Fashion Festival, we’re creating even more connections between the Australian fashion industry and our 380 million consumer customers in Australia and around the world,” Capron said.

On March 4, the 2024 Festival’s Premium Runway Series saw the return of supermodel and PayPal ambassador Elle Macpherson for the first time in over a decade.

PayPal first signed the sponsorship contract in 2022.

