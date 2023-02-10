Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Management

Underwear for all: How Modibodi, Bonds are catering to queer customers

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Dean Blake
February 10, 20233 mins read
Data shows that an increasing number of people are identifying as transgender and non-binary, and it is leading to changes in the way some brands are making and marketing their products.  According to Pew Research, 5 per cent of young adults in the United States now say their gender is different to that which they were assigned at birth. That figure is harder to track in Australia, due to self-admitted deficiencies in census data, which only tracked Australian’s sex, and not gender.  Pew

Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Why the best leaders should ‘take a holiday’: MTB Direct’s Jen Geale
Leadership
VIDEO: Why the best leaders should ‘take a holiday’: MTB Direct’s Jen Geale
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Pureplay
‘Emotional rollercoaster’: How Julie Mathers decided to leave Flora & Fauna
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Sports & adventure
Kathmandu’s first-half sales improve as restrictions ease
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
Customer
Why the return of overseas tourists won’t help retail bounce back – yet
ACCC clears the way for Wesfarmers to acquire Priceline parent
Legal
ACCC clears the way for Wesfarmers to acquire Priceline parent
Author's latest articles
“Feels like a fresh start”: Inside Black Pepper’s growth plans
Financial
“Feels like a fresh start”: Inside Black Pepper’s growth plans
Why Mosaic Brands is betting big on stores
Omnichannel
Why Mosaic Brands is betting big on stores
“Incredibly proud”: Inside Vicinity Centres’ iconic QVB rebrand
Shopping centres & malls
“Incredibly proud”: Inside Vicinity Centres’ iconic QVB rebrand
How AI is learning to build a better plant-based burger
Supply chain
How AI is learning to build a better plant-based burger
Why retail is already leading the way on ‘values-based capitalism’
Sustainability
Why retail is already leading the way on ‘values-based capitalism’