BusinessStrategy

How Skin Control turned pimple patches into a mass-market must-have

“The biggest hurdles early on were education and credibility.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Skin Control founder Michael Porter didn’t just spot a gap in the skincare market, he helped create an entirely new category in Australia. What began as a personal search for an effective, affordable acne solution has evolved into a fast-growing mass-market brand, bringing globally trending “patch” technology into the local mainstream.  In this interview with Inside Retail, Porter reflected on the early challenge of building awareness from scratch, what it really takes to win over maj

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