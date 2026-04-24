BusinessStrategy

Why did shares dip on news Heidi O’Neill would be Lululemon CEO?

Lululemon’s newly appointed CEO Heidi O'Neill sitting on a white couch.
“One major challenge ahead will be to reestablish Lululemon’s relevancy and cultural significance.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
On Wednesday, Lululemon announced that industry veteran Heidi O’Neill will become its next CEO in September. O’Neill has built a strong retail résumé, most recently as Nike’s president of consumer, product, and brand. She brings over three decades of performance apparel experience and has held board roles at Spotify and Hyatt Hotels. Yet, the day after O’Neill’s appointment was announced, Lululemon’s shares dipped by approximately 12 per cent, the brand’s lowest level since March

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