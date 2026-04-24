CareersLeadership

From the field to the floor: Dom Giampaolo on leading Elite Supplements 

Dom Giampaolo on maintaining culture at scale and why leadership remains close to the day to day.
By Tahlia Whitfield
Elite Supplements started small, a store tucked inside a gym, built without a clear sense of what it would become at scale. It now stretches across more than 150 locations, with international expansion underway. In between sits a run of decisions from licensing, franchising and expansion that are made quickly and sometimes under pressure, each one leaving its mark on how the business operates today.  CEO Dom Giampaolo brings a background in sport that continues to inform how he leads. The disci

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