New retail stores redefining shopping in the US: Aritzia, Apple, Puma and more

mitment to retail expansion in the Windy City and broader US. Aritzia CEO Jennifer Wong stated, “We’re thrilled to be opening a new flagship boutique on the iconic Magnificent Mile, our largest in the Midwest. This new destination exemplifies our ongoing commitment to delivering everyday luxury products, services, spaces and experiences across new and existing US markets.” Stepping into the larger-than-life location, consumers are greeted by the brand’s signature wood-paneled walls and shelving, with a familiar neutral-toned mix of furniture and interior decor. However, as with every Aritzia location, this one was designed with a few bespoke details, such as a custom-made marquee canopy, textured brick and accent marble walls, coffered ceilings and a multi-story masonry installation, all designed to enhance the integrity and beauty of the original building. Apple Miami, Florida Apple has never been short on details and the brand’s most recently opened Miami location is no exception. In January, the tech company opened the Apple Miami Worldcenter store in the vibrant downtown district of Miami. The store melds the perfect combination of hyper-futuristic visual components with sustainability-centered design ingenuity. The location features biophilic design elements inspired by Miami’s diverse plants and other flora, offering green spaces and accessible features like wheelchair-friendly navigation and assistive listening loops. This spot also introduced Miami’s first dedicated Apple area for convenient online order collection. “Miami is a city with a history, culture, and life all its own, and we are thrilled to capture that energy with Apple Miami Worldcenter in downtown Miami,” stated Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people. “This new store brings Apple values to life in every detail, while celebrating the creativity of the city with an incredible lineup of in-store sessions,” O’Brien emphasised. “Our team can’t wait to welcome customers and share exceptional personal shopping and support experiences like only Apple can.” Apple Miami Worldcenter is Apple’s 10th store in Miami, and is part of the company’s growing presence in the city and across the region. Puma Las Vegas, Nevada Puma is known for bringing the heat when it comes to its footwear and streetwear collections, so why should it be any different when it comes to its stores? Especially in the case of the brand’s second North American flagship store – at BLVD Las Vegas, a premier shopping destination on the Las Vegas Strip. The 25,000-square-foot space spans three floors and was built and designed by Schimenti Construction, Nathan Colkitt of Colkitt Architecture and the Puma team. Each floor has been thoughtfully designed to be fully inclusive and immersive, offering attractions such as a professional F1 racing simulator, an interactive arcade and a customisation studio where customers can personalise apparel and footwear. The store features the best products Puma has to offer, including sportstyle, basketball, motorsport, golf, running, training, soccer and kids wear, as well as collections designed by select brand ambassadors and athletes. It also hosts special events and experiences that pay homage to Las Vegas. In the true spirit of the betting city, shoppers visiting this location can head to the Vegas Shop, where they can win prizes by pulling the lever on the video wall slot machine, and shop for unique Las Vegas-specific apparel and footwear. This flagship represents Puma’s latest “brand elevation strategy,” Puma CEO Arne Freundt said. “I believe that our new Las Vegas flagship is essential for conveying the true character of our Puma brand and for creating an immersive, interactive shopping experience, as it will redefine in-person shopping by seamlessly merging sports performance, the latest fashion trends and technology.” Cubitts New York City Cubitts is an English eyewear brand that has been steadily making its way across the pond with a series of bricks-and-mortar openings. In late 2024, the brand opened its 19th US store and its second New York-based location at 337 Bleecker Street in the heart of New York City’s West Village. Cubitts partnered up with design studio Tutto Bene to design a store interior that brings the spectacle of New York’s theatrical quarter to spectacles. Set in the building once inhabited by seminal playwright Lorraine Hansberry, the store is a love letter to the glamour of the theater. The front of the store is designed as a stage for spectacles, with felt-lined walls, recessed wooden shelving, and black parquet wooden floorboards reminiscent of a stage. The space is lit by a 1980s vintage pendant by Mario Botta and a 1967 Olivier Mourgue flower-shaped table lamp, chosen for their allusions to theater flashlights and photographic reflector screens. “The West Village neighbourhood, steeped in the history of performance and expression, therefore feels like a natural home for Cubitts, and we’re looking forward to welcoming you inside,” Cubitts founder Tom Broughton said. Elorea Los Angeles, California Earlier this year, Korean-American fragrance brand Elorea opened its second bricks-and-mortar store in Los Angeles, California. Located on the third floor of the historic Chapman Court building, customers walking into the 2200-square-foot flagship store are able to explore Elorea’s complete product line and signature drinks, complemented by a stunning rooftop view of the Los Angeles skyline. The interior, designed by acclaimed designer Paul Chan of Studio Paul Chan, showcases dramatic black wood elements that honour the building’s historic character while creating a contemporary luxury shopping experience. “Los Angeles, particularly Koreatown, represents the perfect intersection of cultural heritage and modern sophistication that resonates deeply with Elorea’s mission,” said Su min Park, Elorea’s co-founder and chief creative officer of Elorea. “This iconic Chapman Court location allows us to create an immersive brand experience that celebrates our cultural roots and dedication to artistry, going beyond traditional retail to foster a deeper connection with our community. Through this space, we invite everyone to explore and celebrate their own heritage while experiencing the unique story of Korean beauty and culture.” Chamberlain Coffee Los Angeles, California Founded by YouTube influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2020, the eponymous brand has been stirring new life into the caffeinated beverage category through its unique approach to product design and packaging. More recently, Chamberlain Coffee has perked up consumer attention with the launch of its first permanent cafe. Located in the heart of Los Angeles at the Westfield Century City Mall, Chamberlain Coffee offers a lineup of classic coffee drinks like cold brew, latte, cappuccino, cortado, espresso, mocha and drip coffee, plus an espresso available “Emma’s Way”, with almond milk and dairy-free creamer. The menu also features signature drinks, including a peanut butter mocha and a salted pistachio mocha, and non-coffee drinks, including a matcha latte, blue matcha latte with butterfly pea powder and chai latte, with the choice of an added cream top. In addition to a variety of freshly made sweets, consumers can purchase a wide variety of Chamberlain Coffee stock-keeping units, from the brand’s beans to canned lattes and other merchandise. Steve Madden New York City Since it first opened at 3 Times Square in 2017, Steve Madden’s New York flagship store has welcomed countless shoppers through its doors. Recently, the 2700-square-foot flagship location has undergone a revival under the meticulous hands of Ringo Studio, which has created retail experiences for several companies popular with the Gen Z and Millennial crowds, such as Glossier, Studs and Funny Face Bakery. Designed to feel inviting and personal, the space evokes the cozy warmth and communal spirit of a clubhouse, with thoughtfully crafted vignettes to inspire both exploration and gathering. In the front corner, customers are invited to kick back and socialise on a custom chartreuse banquette surrounded by lush champagne-coloured drapery. This story first appeared in the March 2025 issue of Inside Retail US.