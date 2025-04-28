IR ProStore design

New retail stores redefining shopping in the US: Aritzia, Apple, Puma and more

Aritzia's flagship store in Chicago. Supplied
Aritzia's flagship store in Chicago. Supplied
Apple's new store in Miami. Supplied
Apple's new store in Miami. Supplied
Cubitts' store in New York City. Supplied
Cubitts' store in New York City. Supplied
Chamberlain Coffee has opened its first IRL coffee shop in LA. Supplied
Chamberlain Coffee has opened its first IRL coffee shop in LA. Supplied
Steve Madden's new-look flagship in New York City. Supplied
Steve Madden's new-look flagship in New York City. Supplied
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
From an Apple store featuring biophilic design to Puma’s casino-inspired Las Vegas shop, these hot new bricks-and-mortar stores are bringing the heat to the retail industry. Aritzia Chicago, Illinois At 555 North Michigan Avenue stands a shiny new addition to Chicago’s illustrious Magnificent Mile. With 46,000 square feet spanning two floors, this flagship marks Aritzia’s fifth and largest Chicago-area store, and indicates the Canadian women’s retailer’s overarching commitment to r

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay