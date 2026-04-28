BusinessRegulatory

Harvey Norman faces Queensland courts over interest-free promotion

Harvey Norman logo on its main store for Ljubljana.
Harvey Norman and Latitude are set to defend themselves in the case (Source: Bigstock)
By Harry Booth

A large-scale class action lawsuit against Harvey Norman has been granted permission to return to the courts, as the electronics retailer is set to be grilled over the nature of its 60-month interest-free and no-deposit payment method.

In a lawsuit brought about by Cartner Capner Law, the plaintiff claims that adverts which were broadcast and published between January 2020 and August 2021 in were “found to be misleading and deceptive”. 

“They failed to disclose that consumers were required to obtain a Latitude Go Mastercard and were liable for establishment fees until March 2021 and ongoing monthly account service fees thereafter,” the lawsuit alleges.

ASIC commenced proceedings in October 2022; it alleged that these actions amounted to a breach of the Australian Consumer Law.

Inside Retail has approached Harvey Norman for comment. Both the retailer and Latitude had an appeal against the case dismissed last September.

On Friday, April 24, the case went before a judge in the Supreme Court at Brisbane for the first time. It was ordered to return to the courts on June 24.

Carter Capner Law is still asking customers who participated in the promotion to register their interest, as it plans to investigate opportunities to recover compensation.

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