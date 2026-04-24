Mark Foy’s department store plots return after 46 years

Former Sydney department store Mark Foy’s, which closed in 1980, is plotting its return online.

A ‘digital boutique’ will mark the next chapter in the company’s storied history, which dates back to 1885, before opening its famed Piazza store in 1909 on Liverpool Street. Once a three-storey site, the McCredie & Anderson-designed store featured a ballroom and Australia’s first escalator.

After Foy’s closed the store in 1980, the building became the Downing Centre in 1991. Now, the company has announced its “digital revival” via its website and on social media.

“Mark Foy’s is the digital revival of Sydney’s legendary department store, reimagined for those who love European designer pieces and the best prices – without the endless waitlists,” the company says online.

“The department store that previewed Dior’s New Look outside Paris in 1951, bringing Parisian glamour to Australia – now curating the finest international luxury for a new generation.”

It said that it will exclusively partner with local and international brands and boutiques, promising “unmissable pieces at up to 50 per cent off”. It cites partner brands Celine, Jacquemus, Saint Laurent, Valentino Garavani “and more”.