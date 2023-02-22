Gelatissimo opens stores in Thailand, Singapore, Hawaii

Australian gelato chain Gelatissimo has opened five new stores – including in Thailand and Singapore – taking its international store network to 70.

One store has opened in Sunny Laguna in Phuket, Thailand, another in Hawaii’s Royal Hawaiian Center at Waikiki and a third at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. In Australia, the company opened stores in Rhodes, NSW, and Highpoint, Victoria.

The overseas stores will feature unique, locally inspired flavours such as the Phuket exclusive, Mango Sticky Rice and the Hawaiian Pina Colada along with its core flavours served globally.

Gelatissimo CEO, Braeden Lord, said the refreshed brand and store experience creates a “destination for locals” to make memories.

“We are so proud to be achieving all our expansion plans both in Australia and overseas and this year has plenty more openings and new launches in the pipeline,” he said.

All new locations will feature Gelatissimo’s contemporary new store design which combines gelato’s Italian heritage and the brand’s Aussie roots.