Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Sectors|Openings & closings

Gelatissimo opens stores in Thailand, Singapore, Hawaii

Gelatissimo, Highpoint (Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 22, 2023< 1 mins read

Australian gelato chain Gelatissimo has opened five new stores – including in Thailand and Singapore – taking its international store network to 70.

One store has opened in Sunny Laguna in Phuket, Thailand, another in Hawaii’s Royal Hawaiian Center at Waikiki and a third at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore. In Australia, the company opened stores in Rhodes, NSW, and Highpoint, Victoria.

The overseas stores will feature unique, locally inspired flavours such as the Phuket exclusive, Mango Sticky Rice and the Hawaiian Pina Colada along with its core flavours served globally.

Gelatissimo CEO, Braeden Lord, said the refreshed brand and store experience creates a “destination for locals” to make memories.

“We are so proud to be achieving all our expansion plans both in Australia and overseas and this year has plenty more openings and new launches in the pipeline,” he said.

All new locations will feature Gelatissimo’s contemporary new store design which combines gelato’s Italian heritage and the brand’s Aussie roots.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Supply chain
Coles’ omnichannel focus pays off in first half of FY22
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Openings & closings
Melbourne Central adding new 20 stores to boost retail offering
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
Sustainability
Re-purpose, recycle, repeat: Harris Farm reveals plans for 2022
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Software & systems
How Australia’s largest online art retailer is bringing NFTs to the masses
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Financial
Michael Hill reports strong sales in the first half
Author's latest articles
Global expansion fuels hefty profit boost for Lovisa
Financial
Global expansion fuels hefty profit boost for Lovisa
Flight Centre Group revenue jumps 217 per cent in first half
Travel retail
Flight Centre Group revenue jumps 217 per cent in first half
Woolworths’ first-half profit increases as customers return to stores
Supermarkets
Woolworths’ first-half profit increases as customers return to stores
Weak consumer demand dents Best & Less Group profits
Financial
Weak consumer demand dents Best & Less Group profits
Coles’ profit up, but inflation expected to dull second-half
Supermarkets
Coles’ profit up, but inflation expected to dull second-half