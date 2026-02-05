Viva Energy taps former Myer exec Teresa Sando as retail CEO

Viva Energy Group has confirmed the appointment of Teresa Rendo as CEO for convenience and mobility, the oil company’s retail arm.

Rendo joins Viva Energy with more than 25 years’ experience at the likes of Big W and Woolworths. She most recently served as MD of Myer’s Apparel Brands.

“I am delighted to welcome Teresa to the executive leadership team of Viva Energy. Teresa is an accomplished retail leader with deep experience across trading, product sourcing and innovation as well as operational excellence in multi‑brand environments,” Scott Wyatt, Viva Energy MD and group CEO said.

Rendo joins Viva Energy after a disappointing sales period for its convenience and mobility business. Sales fell by 11.4 per cent in the most recent quarter from the previous year. The business also had to grapple with a lengthy search for a CEO, following Jevan Bouzo’s resignation last September.

Wyatt added that Rendo “will bring a strong retail execution focus which is essential to drive customer experience, top-line growth, and operational excellence.”

“She is excited about building a world-class convenience business, and I am confident Teresa will accelerate our progress towards this goal,” he said.

Viva Energy said that Rendo will assume responsibilities from the interim CEO, Jennifer Gray, in July.