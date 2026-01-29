BusinessFuel & convenience

Viva Energy’s convenience sales continue to decline

Image of Viva Energy petrol station.
Convenience sales were 11.4 per cent down on the same period in 2024 (Source: LinkedIn)
By Harry Booth

Viva Energy’s convenience sales fell once more in the most recent quarter, with the company claiming “illicit” tobacco sales to be a key contributor.

In the three months ending December 31, convenience sales were 11.4 per cent down on the same period in 2024. Revenues of $431 million were recorded at a gross margin of 42.2 per cent.

The company said that the reduction in convenience sales was largely caused by a 33.6 per cent fall in tobacco sales. Viva said this was “due to the continued impact of illicit trade on this part of the sector”. 

Removing tobacco, convenience sales were down 1.3 per cent on the year prior. 

Viva Energy owns a network of Shell Coles and Reddy Express fuel stations in its retail portfolio. It also independently operates Shell and Liberty service stations, and owns and operates sites through a partnership with Westside. Its current network has 985 locations.

The company also operates truck-friendly sites with drivers’ lounges for long-range travel.

The company said that its convenience and mobility (C&M) fuel sales volumes were impacted by trading interruptions from store conversions and the divestment of 15 Liberty Convenience stores. 

Jennifer Gray remains in post as the CEO for convenience and mobility. She was appointed in September 2025 on an interim basis, following the resignation of Jevan Bouzo.

