Final program for May’s Australian Fashion Week released

(Source: AAFW's Facebook)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 21, 2023< 1 mins read

The full program has just been revealed for this year’s Afterpay Australian Fashion Week (AAFW) – including runway shows and programming.

AAFW – produced by Focus, IMG’s in-house production unit – will take place from May 15 to 19 at Carriageworks in Sydney and virtually at AAFW.com.au. The schedule is now published on the AAFW website.

AAFW will showcase 46 designer runway shows and presentations from brands like as Acler, Albus Lumen, Alix Higgins, Aje, Anna Quan, Asiyam, Auteur, Bianca Spender, Blanca, and Yousef Akbar.

“The 2023 schedule features the next generation of Australian designers defining the future of Australian fashion alongside some of the industry’s biggest names and celebrates the ingenuity and unmatched creative talent of our country,” said Natalie Xenita, VP and MD of IMG Fashion Events and Properties, Asia-Pacific. 

“The Australian fashion industry is a global powerhouse and AAFW in Sydney is its keystone. IMG is proud to support Australian designers and creatives no matter what stage of their career journey they are at.”

IMG will continue to support and champion First Nations designers in a variety of ways, with this year’s festival including 11 First Nations designers.

IMG’s Changemakers program, now in its third year, will highlight the work and careers of Asia Hassan, Basjia Almaan, Jackie Wu, James Parr, Miguel Urbina Tan, and Mike Nguyen to celebrate the new crop of creatives using fashion as a cultural catalyst.

IMG’s Changemakers program – Mike Nguyen

In addition, in collaboration with the City of Sydney, IMG will integrate sustainable event measures to lessen the environmental effect of AAFW while providing a platform to celebrate and explore sustainable fashion.

Further reading: An insider’s look into Afterpay Australian Fashion Week

