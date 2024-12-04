DigitalE-commerce

How Amazon Haul challenges discount e-commerce players Temu and Shein 

Two smartphones showing the interface of Amazon’s new discount website, Haul
Amazon Haul reflects the company’s strategic response to the shifting e-commerce landscape. (Source: Amazon)
By Tong Van
Last month, Amazon moved into the budget e-commerce space through the launch of a discount website, Haul, which offers consumer products priced under US$20. Haul positions Amazon to directly compete in the fast-growing discount retail market, particularly against established players like Temu and Shein, which have gained substantial market share in recent years with their low-price business models. The platform’s move reflects Amazon’s strategic response to the shifting e-commerce la

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay