Retailers|Fashion & accessories

Best Jumpers takes out MFF national designer award, pocketing $130,000

(Source: bestjumpers.com.au)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 9, 2023< 1 mins read

Best Jumpers has won this year’s National Designer Award at the Paypal Melbourne Fashion Festival, taking home a prize pool of $130,000.

The fashion program, now in its 27th year, awards and celebrates Australian fashion designers in their formative years of business — providing finalists opportunities through mentorship, networking and industry exposure.

The National Designer Award, presented by David Jones, will provide a “significant business development” prize pack to the Best Jumpers label to assist in its ongoing development and growth.

Caroline Ralphsmith, PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival CEO, said it is a “privilege” to meet these talented designers early on in their development and create sustained and meaningful relationships.

She added Best Jumpers was “comprehensive” in its approach to the overall design of the garments in its collection and presented a “uniquely personal” Australian story.

Founded by Dylan Best in 2018, the Melbourne-based high-end lifestyle brand creates casual wear for men and women, with an emphasis on craftsmanship and unique, quality fabrication.

It takes inspiration from streetwear, athleisure and basic menswear, to create a casual, luxury product.

In the same event, David Jones also presented the Honourable Mention for Sustainability award to Madre Natura — an ethical fashion brand that will receive a $10,000 cash prize and a bespoke mentorship program with the retailer.

