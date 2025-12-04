BusinessStrategy

EPO Fashion Group CEO on Edition’s growth from China mainstay to global market

Edition’s Winter 2025 collection
Edition’s Winter 2025 collection. (Source: Supplied)
By Tong Van
More than a decade after its founding in Beijing, Chinese contemporary womenswear brand Edition has reached a stage where overseas expansion is becoming a larger part of its strategic roadmap.Last month, the brand opened its first independent store in Southeast Asia at Singapore’s Raffles City. The 1216-square-foot boutique arrives as Edition celebrates its 15th anniversary, capping a decade and a half of steady growth across Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau, where the brand now operates mo

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
A model holds a Pandora charm bracelet up in front of her face
Strategy IR Pro

Pandora’s Q3 results reveal progress on jewelry brand’s transformation

Nicole Kirichanskaya
colourful fashion festival
Fashion & accessories

Melbourne Fashion Festival 2025 program revealed

Celene Ignacio
kmart md ian bailey linkedinm
Department stores

Kmart reveals leadership transition as MD Ian Bailey retires

Celene Ignacio
woolworths clarkson shopping centre
Shopping centres & malls

Recently completed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre sold

Celene Ignacio
Nike sneakers in Foot Locker campaign image
Sports & adventure

Foot Locker posts sales drop amid ongoing reinvention, Nike softness

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay