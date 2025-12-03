Inside Ebay’s big play on live shopping and the trading card boom

ds and collectables. Ultimately, Ebay is launching livestream shopping in Australia because the traditional marketplace model is evolving toward something more interactive, emotional and community‑driven. Cultivating fandoms and “live” urgency Australians’ fear of missing out is a core driver behind Ebay Live. Almost half of shoppers surveyed say FOMO shapes their habits, and one in two say they’ve missed out on rare or limited‑edition pieces they wanted. In that context, live streams with timed auctions, “popcorn” bidding that extends timers when new bids land, and one‑off deals are a natural fit, turning that anxiety about missing out into intentional, time‑boxed shopping moments. At the same time, 40 per cent of surveyed respondents already say they’re eager to shop via live streams, demonstrating there is a ready audience for retail that feels more like a show. Ebay Live is built to meet that demand with real‑time chat, instant purchasing and inventory displays tied directly to the stream, so buyers can see an item on screen and grab it immediately before someone else does. Supercharging high‑growth collector markets Starting with trading cards and collectables is a strategic choice. Trading Card Games are forecast to grow from about $12 billion in 2025 to $18 billion by 2030, and Ebay is already Australia’s leading marketplace for collectables and trading cards. That means there is a large base of passionate, knowledgeable buyers who care deeply about condition, rarity and story – all things that are easier to convey live than in a static listing. “Sales of trading cards and collectables are skyrocketing at the moment, and this new platform allows us to capitalise on a new way to offer them to Ebay’s millions of customers – that’s more interactive than ever,” explained Laine Pearce, director of The Hobby Australia. For a business like The Hobby Australia, Ebay Live is not just a new feature; it’s a way to walk buyers through cards from every angle, answer questions on the spot and build trust between buyers and sellers in real time. Turning shopping into a show High‑profile live events demonstrate how Ebay wants Live to feel. The first official stream featured AFL legend Buddy Franklin auctioning rare AFL trading cards, signing cards and even giving some away for just 1 cent to a national audience. “Being part of eBay Live’s first Aussie stream isn’t unlike walking out for a match,” said Franklin. “It’s a live event with anticipation; you’re connecting with buyers who are also fans and watching the excitement build as items drop,” he continued. “You’re creating moments and memories with a community, which makes it the kind of shopping experience which you don’t want to miss, because once it’s gone, it’s gone.” The livestreamed event showed how sellers can blend product storytelling, interactive chat and competitive bidding to drive engagement and sales, rather than relying solely on thumbnail images and product descriptions. Reimagining the marketplace for real‑time Strategically, Ebay Live is framed as “the latest innovation from Ebay’s established online marketplace,” not a standalone experiment. By building livestream shopping directly into Ebay, the company can pair decades of marketplace experience – secure checkout, seller policies, money back guarantee – with a set of new, live‑first tools. For sellers, that means they can run fixed‑time or extended auctions with last‑second bids adding extra time, while still operating inside Ebay’s trusted retail environment. Alaister Low, Country Manager, Ebay Live Australia, positions the move as a natural extension of what Australians already use Ebay for. “Passions and hobbies sit at the heart of Ebay’s Australian community,” Low said. “Ebay Live is the next chapter in Ebay’s innovation in Australia, bringing that energy into an interactive, real‑time shopping experience.” The initial focus is on trading cards and collectable toys, but the plan is to “expand into additional categories next year to connect even more Australians with the things they love.” Ebay Live lets the company lean into that shift: turning FOMO into fuel, fan communities into live audiences, and a familiar marketplace into a stage where shopping happens in real time, with the camera rolling and the bids flying.