BusinessShopping centres & malls

Recently completed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre sold

woolworths clarkson shopping centre
The newly developed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre in Western Australia has been sold to ISPT Retail Australia Property Trust. (Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

The newly developed Woolworths Clarkson Shopping Centre in Western Australia has been sold to ISPT Retail Australia Property Trust.

The 6466sqm neighbourhood shopping centre is home to a 4207sqm Woolworths supermarket, which secures 65 per cent of the gross lettable area (GLA) and 58 per cent of gross income.

It also leases to other big brands including The Reject Shop and Revo Fitness, as well as to a pharmacy, a kiosk, and five other specialty tenants.

The shopping centre benefits from a long weighted average lease expiry of 8.78 years by GLA and 8.14 years by income.

“The campaign generated over 135 inquiries, resulting in $170 million of unsatisfied capital,” said Richard Cash, state CEO for WA at Colliers, which brokered the sale.

“Historically, Perth’s neighbourhood shopping centres have been dominated by local private investors
and funds. However, this sale highlights growing competition from Eastern Seaboard capital.”

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Department stores IR Pro

After the golden age: Why department stores are no longer glamorous

Robert Crawford
Supermarkets IR Pro

Why Thailand’s hypermarket chain Big C is betting big on independent retail

Michael Baker
Financial

Parcel pivot: E-commerce boom behind Australia Post’s shock delivery plan

Lewis Jackson
Openings & closings

Carpet brand Bremworth opens first retail store, plans trans-Tasman network

Irene Dong
Marketing IR Pro

What 7-Eleven’s acquisition means for its approach to brand partnerships

Tamera Francis
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay