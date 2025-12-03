BusinessShopping centres & malls

Melbourne’s Burwood One shopping centre sold for $210 million

Burwood One
The shopping centre occupies a 58,800sqm site. (Source: Supplied)
By Harry Booth

Investment and fund management group Charter Hall has announced the purchase of Burwood One Shopping Centre, Victoria, for $210 million.

Located 17km to the east of Melbourne’s CBD in Burwood East, the shopping centre occupies a 58,800sqm site. Home to Coles, Kmart, Aldi, 40 specialty stores and eight kiosks, Burwood One features a combination of Coles and Kmart that Charter Hall identifies as among the nation’s best-performing pairings.

“Burwood One is another high-performing convenience-based sub-regional shopping centre in our growing $2.5 billion Charter Hall Convenience Retail Fund, and follows our acquisition of Southport Park Shopping Centre last week,” Charter Hall Retail CEO Ben Ellis said.

“The site is well positioned for future growth, given its proximity to Deakin University and the planned Suburban Rail Loop East, as well as future value add with development potential.

“The high-quality Burwood One and Southport Park assets perfectly represent our strategy of investing in dual and triple supermarket-anchored convenience shopping centres in strong metropolitan locations.”

Recommended By IR

Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman poses in a chair looking at the camera and wearing a red cardigan and jeans
Health & beauty IR Pro

From Saks to self-care: Barrière co-founder Cleo Davis-Urman’s career in retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
dean salakas
Strategy

Sydney Party Decorations to acquire The Party People

Celene Ignacio
tusk cafe bar signage
Regulatory

Former Tusk cafe bar operator faces court for breaching Fair Work Act

Celene Ignacio
burger and fries on table
Openings & closings

Grill’d makes Tasmanian debut this week

Celene Ignacio
Two female employees are shown cutting up fresh fruit in a Big C hypermarket in Thailand.
Supermarkets

Thai hypermarket Big C boosts profits with fresh food focus

Michael Baker
david jones app
Strategy

David Jones launches online app in $65m digital transformation journey

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.