Breville’s margin squeeze reveals the real coffee machine arms race

lagged revenue growth by a wide margin, and the stock fell on results day, a reminder that markets are less interested in Breville’s past year than in whether its bet on AI-accelerated product development and untapped Chinese demand can widen margins again. AI as the new flywheel feedstock Chief executive Jim Clayton has spent much of 2026 explaining to markets that artificial intelligence is no longer a side experiment at Breville – it is now core infrastructure. “AI has driven a step change in our operating velocity,” Clayton told the Australian Financial Review, describing how the company has moved from “individual amplification,” where employees use AI tools to work faster, to “team amplification,” where entire functions are rebuilt around AI-native workflows. The proof point is Breville’s new NFC coffee experience, launching in September across 40 countries, 17 machines and 17 languages – built in just eight months by a team using AI applications for UX design, recipe production and translation. By comparison, a similar but far smaller rollout in 2025 took 14 months to reach eight markets. Tap an NFC-enabled phone against the machine, and it walks the user through setup, grind size, water temperature, flow rate and dosage. It is a small gesture with a large implication: coffee machines are becoming software platforms, and the company that ships firmware fastest may win shelf space as decisively as the one with the best boiler. More than 50 per cent of Breville’s workforce is now “AI-amplified,” and three of the four AI applications behind the NFC launch were built by non-coding business users – a detail that signals how deeply AI has been embedded into product development rather than bolted on as a marketing flourish. China as the next leg of growth If AI is Breville’s operating lever, China is its growth lever. The company’s youngest direct markets – China, South Korea, Mexico and the Middle East – grew a combined 74 per cent in FY26, with China alone delivering 7.1 times the revenue of its previous distributor in its first year operating direct. For a company generating the bulk of its revenue in the Americas, a market of 1.4 billion consumers still barely tapped represents the kind of runway few premium appliance brands can claim. That expansion comes as Breville has also rewired its supply chain, shifting 85 per cent of 120-volt manufacturing gross profit out of China entirely to Mexico and Southeast Asia to blunt the impact of US tariffs – a neat duality where China is being de-risked as a factory floor even as it is courted as a consumer market . Competition, meanwhile, is intensifying. De’Longhi, SharkNinja and Smeg are all crowding into premium coffee and cooking, and Clayton has conceded more players are entering the category even as demand stays resilient. Solomon Lew’s Premier Investments, which holds roughly 25 per cent of Breville, will be watching closely whether AI-driven speed and China’s scale can keep Breville’s flywheel spinning faster than its rivals can catch up. That tension between a resilient top line and a squeezed bottom line is really the question hanging over the entire premium appliance category right now, not just Breville – and how the company answers it may say more about the future of the business than any single quarter’s numbers. The story beneath the headline number is one of a legacy appliance brand quietly transforming itself into a technology company that happens to make espresso machines.