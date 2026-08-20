BusinessStrategy

Breville’s margin squeeze reveals the real coffee machine arms race

Breville coffee machine
Breville Group has reported a record $1.81 billion in revenue. (Source: Breville/Facebook)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
While rivals in the small appliance category retreat to defensive pricing and cost-cutting, Breville Group is doing the opposite – leaning into artificial intelligence and an aggressive China expansion at precisely the moment consumers are pulling back everywhere else.  The Melbourne-founded company’s FY26 results, a record $1.81 billion in revenue, tell only part of the story; the more interesting narrative is how it got there, and where it intends to go next. Net profit growth lag

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