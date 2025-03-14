CareersLuxury

Donatella departs: Versace heir steps down from design role to become ambassador

Donatella Versace black and white portrait
Donatella Versace will step down as chief creative officer of the brand.
By Sean Cao

Donatella Versace will step down as chief creative officer of the brand and assume the role of chief brand ambassador on April 1.

“Today’s announcements were part of a thoughtful succession plan for Versace,” said John D Idol, chairman and CEO of Capri Holdings.

“Since 1997, Donatella has led the creative vision for the House of Versace and played an integral role in the company’s global success.”

“Championing the next generation of designers has always been important to me,” commented Donatella. 

“In my new role as chief brand ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart,” she added.

Dario Vitale, former design and image director of Miu Miu, will succeed Donatella as the house’s new chief creative officer.

He is a strong design leader, and we are confident that his talent and vision will be instrumental to Versace’s future growth,” Idol said of Vitale.

Capri reported a 11.6 per cent decrease in sales for the third quarter, with Versace down 15 per cent, Jimmy Choo down 4.2 per cent and Michael Kors down 12.1 per cent. 

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

KMD Brands expects lower sales due to weak consumer sentiment

Celene Ignacio
Store design IR Pro

From Tumi to Birkenstock, here are six cool new stores in Asia

Tong Van
Fashion & accessories

Australian Fashion Council names new CEO

Celene Ignacio
Leadership IR Pro

Three communication hacks great leaders use to empower teams

Leah Mether
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

Love, Bonito CEO talks rebranding and subverting stereotypes about Asian women

Anil Prabha
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay