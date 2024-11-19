BusinessStrategy

Deliveroo Singapore’s MD Jason Parke on the company’s retail arm launch

An image of a Deliveroo rider ringing a doorbell to deliver an order to a customer
The company is eyeing the emergence of retail delivery services in the city-state. (Source: supplied)
By Tong Van
Last month, food delivery company Deliveroo expanded its ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ service into Singapore, enabling consumers to order retail goods on demand, alongside its existing restaurant food and grocery offering.  The launch coincides with the company’s 9th anniversary in Singapore.  Targeting the missing gap  The company recently conducted a consumer survey that found 68 per cent of respondents now use food delivery daily, with 80 per cent of those surveyed expecting to u

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay