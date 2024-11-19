Deliveroo Singapore’s MD Jason Parke on the company’s retail arm launch

ting to use delivery for other needs beyond food. It also found an increasing demand and preference (53 per cent) from consumers in getting non-food supplies via food delivery platforms. “Delivery services have become an integral part of Singaporeans’ daily lives, evolving far beyond just meals and groceries, ushering in a new era of utility for these services,” Jason Parke, GM of Deliveroo Singapore, told Inside Retail. “This shift is reflected in the launch of Deliveroo Shopping.” Bain & Company estimated online shopping sales in Singapore to reach US$14 billion by 2027. Meanwhile, Statista projects the retail delivery market in Singapore to reach a revenue of US$594.4 million this year. The market research company said one of the unique factors driving the retail delivery market in Singapore is the country’s small size and high population density. “This makes it relatively easy and cost-effective to offer same-day or next-day delivery services to customers. In addition, Singapore’s strong logistics infrastructure and well-developed transportation network make it an attractive location for retailers and logistics providers looking to expand their delivery capabilities,” Statista report said. Expanding services Deliveroo has added new categories, ranging from beauty and personal care to baby care, pet care, florists, and consumer electronics. Retailers that have been onboarded include The Body Shop, Lush, Xpressflower, Pet Lovers Centre, and Gadget Mix. “In the coming months, consumers can look forward to an expanded selection of even more retail brands on Deliveroo Shopping,” Parke said. Besides delivery for non-food items, Deliveroo is also rolling out a new gifting function in the app, where consumers can select items they want to gift someone and mark them as a ‘gift’ at checkout before sending their recipients a trackable link to the order with an animated greeting card. The company found that 55 per cent of consumers are looking for gift deliveries too – with convenience being a key factor driving this shift, especially when time is limited (47 per cent) or urgency (43 per cent) is a concern. “Customers tell us that there are often times they find themselves in need of something in a hurry, such as a last-minute gift or surprise for a loved one but may not be practical to run out to the store or wait a few days for online delivery,” Parke said. “This is where Deliveroo comes in, helping our customers make the most of their time regardless of the occasion.” The company has also implemented a machine-learning-based search and discovery function that curates product recommendations for specific gifting occasions. For example, searching for ‘birthday’ will present users with a selection of relevant gift options. The director said Deliveroo Shopping will offer even more categories and retailers in the future, guided by data from consumer trends to better meet demand. “This approach also benefits our merchant partners by providing deeper insights into customer preferences, allowing for more targeted promotions and brand campaigns,” he added. Deliveroo Shopping is currently available in several markets, including the UK and UAE. “While we are focused on expanding and enhancing our offerings across all our markets, we are always exploring opportunities for further growth while food services remain at the heart of Deliveroo,” he concluded. Further reading, Deliveroo Singapore GM talks grocery delivery and changing tastes.