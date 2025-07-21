Couche-Tard walks away: Inside the failed takeover of 7-Eleven’s parent company

c last week, the Canadian retailer accused Seven & I of dragging its feet, withholding crucial information, and avoiding serious talks despite repeated assurances that the company was “seriously considering” the offer. “Since entering into the NDA, there has been no sincere or constructive engagement from Seven & I Holdings that would facilitate the advancement of any proposal, contrary to comments made publicly by Seven & I Holdings representatives,” Couche-Tard said in a letter to the Seven & I Holdings’ board of directors. Seven & I hit back, insisting it had acted in good faith but couldn’t ignore the “extraordinary antitrust hurdles” the deal would face, particularly in the US. The company cited macroeconomic headwinds, exchange rate volatility, and formidable antitrust challenges in the US market as reasons for caution. According to independent retail analyst Akihito Nakai, it’s a ceasefire for now. After the deal fell apart, Seven & I’s stock dropped nearly 10 per cent, landing far below Couche-Tard’s offer price. Meanwhile, Couche-Tard’s shares jumped. Still, the implosion of the deal leaves Seven & I’s leadership under pressure to prove they can create value on their own, without the help of a blockbuster transaction. A deal lost in translation Couche-Tard offered 2600 yen per share, a 47.6 per cent premium to Seven & I’s unaffected share price, and was willing to sweeten the terms further if granted deeper access to due diligence. The Canadians also proposed alternative structures, including acquiring only Seven & I Holdings’ non-Japanese businesses and a partial stake in its domestic operations. Seven & I countered with its own vision: a possible IPO of its North American convenience store unit and a plan to return 2 trillion yen to shareholders by 2030 through share buybacks while retaining control of its crown jewel asset. The negotiations quickly turned into a slow, frustrating dance. Couche-Tard said that after signing a non-disclosure agreement in April, it was given access to only a trickle of information. A couple of tightly controlled management meetings added little clarity. Even when the Canadian side proposed compromises, it got little response. Seven & I, for its part, insists it didn’t shut the door and was “always honest about the extraordinary antitrust hurdles a potential transaction would face, including the protracted timeframe to move through the regulatory process”. “The Japanese firm’s objections around antitrust concerns were valid, but they could have been remedied via disposals and divestments – a fairly common practice in acquisitions of this type,” Neil Saunders, MD and retail analyst at GlobalData Retail, said. Behind the scenes, more than regulatory friction may have been at play. Seven & I has long been criticised by activist investors, including ValueAct and Maso Capital, for its sprawling, unfocused portfolio. In 2022, it divested the struggling Sogo & Seibu department store chain. Earlier this year, it named its first non-Japanese CEO, Stephen Dacus, and reshuffled the board. But critics say these moves have yet to result in significant structural change. The bigger pattern While Seven & I is a public company, its founding Ito family continues to exert influence behind the scenes. When Couche-Tard tried to speak with them directly, it says it was stonewalled. This isn’t the first time foreign acquirers have run aground in Japan. Corporate Japan has long been considered a fortress, known for its resistance to hostile bids, cross-shareholdings that dilute activist influence, and a reluctance to cede control to outsiders. Yet recent years have suggested cracks in that armor. “Having lived in Japan for eight years, I have seen first-hand some defining moments: Renault’s entry into Nissan Motor Corporation, Walmart and Carrefour’s long game with, respectively, Seiyu and Aeon. All ultimately ended in disappointment but they left a lasting impression on how Japan Inc approaches change, especially when it comes from outside,” Laurent L, advisor at Etaily, said on LinkedIn. Seven & I has been one of the highest-profile test cases for how far that openness really goes. “The failed Couche-Tard deal is a strong reminder: even as global M&A interest in Japan hits records, trust and cultural fit matter just as much as strategy and capital,” the advisor said. As Andrew Jackson, head of Japanese equity strategy at Ortus Advisors, told CNBC: “The moat of Japanese protectionism proved too much for Couche-Tard to cross.”