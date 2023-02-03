Free Subscription

Sectors|Health & beauty

David Jones to sell sexual wellness products with Frenchie pop up

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
February 3, 2023< 1 mins read

David Jones has teamed with Australian brand Frenchie to sell sexual wellness products at a Valentine’s Day pop-up at the retailer’s flagship Sydney CBD store from February 10-14.

David Jones’ category manager of beauty, Ben James Mitchell, said the rapid growth of the sexual wellness industry over the past few years has resulted in a growing demand for personal pleasure products from within the beauty and self-care space.

Frenchie founder and CEO, Shayne Mele, said the brand is pleased to work alongside the retailer to help normalise sexual wellness and pleasure.

Customers can shop Frenchie’s bestselling products including a dual motor flexible vibrator, The Double Entendre, and its brand mini vibrator, The Petit Eiffel.

Each purchase includes a free 100ml bottle of Frenchie’s water-based aloe lube and freshly baked French croissants from a local French patisserie, La Renaissance.

