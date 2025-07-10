SectorsSports & adventure

JD Sports unveils largest ANZ flagship in Melbourne

Image of JD Sports Bourke Street Mall shopfront.
It offers brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, On and Asics. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Sports fashion retailer JD Sports has opened a global flagship store in Melbourne’s Bourke Street Mall. 

Spanning 1631sqm across two levels, the outlet is the largest JD Sports across Australia and New Zealand. It is inspired by architectural and design elements from the brand’s Manchester, Las Vegas, London, Berlin, and Paris flagship stores. 

It offers brands including Nike, Adidas, New Balance, On and Asics in-shop and the latest ‘Home of Air’ Nike shop-in-shop for footwear.  Moreover, shoppers can experience two interactive product activation zones and will have access to the store’s latest releases.

“As our store network continues to grow across Victoria and Australia, it’s vital that we deliver the elevated retail experiences our global audience has come to expect – particularly in CBD locations like Bourke Street Mall,” said Hilton Seskin, head of JD Sports Apac. 

