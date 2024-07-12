Model trains, needlecraft and makeup: Australia’s June online shopping trends

Makeup and speaker accessories saw the largest online sales increase in June as Australians took advantage of discounts during the End of Financial Year (EOFY) period.

According to Shopify, online sales of speaker accessories surged 178.2 per cent month on month, followed by makeup finishing sprays, which rose 171.2 per cent.

Vehicle jump starter sales swelled 162.8 per cent while glass cleaners soared 158.3 per cent. Baby and toddler outfits ranked fifth, with a growth of 142.9 per cent.

Meanwhile, Australians have been turning to nostalgic hobbies to de-stress, resulting in sales of model train accessories shooting up 88.7 per cent.

Needlecraft kit sales grew 43.1 per cent, while ping-pong tables and yo-yo sales rose 15.6 per cent and 12 per cent, respectively.

In the sports category, cricket bat sales soared 64.7 per cent and cricket protective gear grew 51.1 per cent.

The Australian Retailers Association earlier this year predicted Australian shoppers would spend $10.1 billion on mid-year/EOFY sales this year, up $800 million – or 8.6 per cent – over last year.

“Shopping online has become particularly popular during this time of year, offering the convenience of shopping from home, especially during the colder winter months,” said ARA CEO Paul Zahra.”