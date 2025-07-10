Mountain Dew launches apparel collection with Pyra 

Mountain Dew has partnered with Australian outdoor label Pyra to debut its first-ever apparel collection, blending technical performance with street-smart design.

Anchored in the brands’ shared signature Volt Green, the collection features pieces such as a reversible puffer jacket insulated with 3M Thinsulate featherless down, a sherpa fleece balaclava hoodie, and a multi-pocket camouflage vest in Realtree print.

Other items include organic cotton graphic tees, baggy nylon cargo pants, and antimicrobial accessories designed for trail-ready performance and street-level statement.

“Mountain Dew’s always been about living life loud – and this range lets us take that attitude to fashion,” said Mountain Dew’s brand manager, Rachel Siu.

“It’s technical gear, yes. But it’s also fun, bold, and brings a playful twist in the best way possible.”

The Mountain Dew x Pyra capsule follows the viral success of the brand’s Mountain Dew Djorts earlier this summer.

The limited-edition collection is available now exclusively through Pyra’s online store.