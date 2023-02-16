David Jones reveals plans for WorldPride month

Premium department store David Jones is set to host a range of in-store festivities and experiences, as part of pride month.

Between February 23 and March 5, the retailer’s Bondi and Elizabeth Street stores in Sydney will feature live performances from a diverse dance troupe called Briefs Factory.

The undertaking commemorates the launch of David Jones’ Our Window, Your Stage series which will turn the window displays of the stores into “animated performance platforms”.

Apart from the performance, a live model installation featuring a fashion-forward range of accessories and underwear will be set along with DJs from the LGBTQIA+SB community performing on the store floors.

David Jones’s Elizabeth Street store manager, Wendy Rafferty, said pride month helps reinforce the retailer’s commitment to LGBTQIA+SB inclusion within the stores and beyond.

A Glitter Rainbow Fruit photo booth will be installed at the entrance of the Elizabeth Street store giving customers and pedestrians a chance to capture their own unique pride moment.