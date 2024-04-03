BusinessFinancial

Colette, The Daily Edited parent Marquee Retail Group placed in administration

(Source: Colette by Colette Hayman/Facebook)
By Sean Cao

Marquee Retail Group, which owns Colette and The Daily Edited, has collapsed into administration, citing an unexpected sales decline since October.

The company’s board of directors has appointed Domenic Calabretta, Mitchell Ball, and Richard Lawrence of Mackay Goodwin as voluntary administrators. 

Marquee said its unplanned downturn in sales from October 2023 to March 2024 was a result of rising inflation and interest rates. That was compounded by ongoing debt arrangement with the ATO, which dates from the Covid-19-induced drop in sales.

The firm will remain business as usual and aims to keep all stores open, with no plans to lay off staff at this stage. It is working towards a Deed of Company Arrangement and exploring the potential sale of the business as part of strategic options.

“Our decision today is about securing the future of the Marquee Retail Group and its employees, while emerging on the other side of Voluntary Administration,” said chairman of the board Bernie Brookes.

Marquee acquired fashion accessories and jewellery brand Colette by Colette Hayman in September 2020 and luxury fashion and accessories label The Daily Edited in December 2022.

During an interview with Inside Retail last year, Brookes said he was planning to expand both brands as well as look for acquisitions to fit under the Marquee Retail Group umbrella.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Health & beauty

BWX’s Australian operations enter voluntary administration

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Health & beauty

Aesop sold to L’Oreal for US$2.525 billion

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Volley x National Gallery of Australia's 'Walk in their shoes' showcase. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

First Nations artists, Pride and mental health: Volley talks collabs

Aron Lewin
Marketing IR Pro

What retailers need to know about consumer spending this Ramadan

Anil Prabha
Customer IR Pro

From fast food to autos, India’s digitally connected users lure investors

Reuters