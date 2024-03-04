Brisbane Fashion Festival confirms August return 

Brisbane Fashion Festival, Queensland’s largest fashion runway event, is returning this year in August.

Running from Sunday August 25 to Friday August 30, The 17th Brisbane Fashion Festival will feature an expanded program of new events spread across six days.

The Festival will take place in the heart of Brisbane City at King George Square and City Hall and is expected to welcome more than 4000 visitors during the week. The Brisbane Economic Development Agency returns as the Festival’s Principal Partner.

“Brisbane Fashion Festival is Queensland’s premier annual fashion event, providing a world-class stage to celebrate our local fashion industry,” said Lindsay Bennett, Brisbane Fashion Festival director.

“Each year the festival promotes the best Queensland designers and retailers and the brightest emerging talent, alongside some of the most coveted names in Australian fashion; connecting our local creatives with industry insiders, media, and importantly, an audience of fashion lovers and potential customers.”

The Festival will include a lineup of designers from Queensland and elsewhere in Australia, ranging from established names to emerging and cult favourites.

The full program of the Brisbane Fashion Festival 2024 will be revealed on May 29, with tickets going on sale on May 31 through Ticketek.