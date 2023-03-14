Free Subscription

Sectors|Fashion & accessories

Brisbane Fashion Festival to return in August

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 14, 2023< 1 mins read

Queensland’s largest fashion runway event – the Brisbane Fashion Festival – will return this year from August 21 – 25.

The event, its 16th iteration, will be held in Brisbane’s King George Square and City Hall featuring a range of programs including a fashion High Tea, food events and runway shows from both established and emerging creatives.

Brisbane Fashion Festival director Lindsay Bennett said the event provides a vital platform to celebrate local design talent on a world-class stage.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said each year the event creates a “great ripple effect” on local designers, retailers, bars and restaurants, while directly supporting hundreds of local jobs.

The full program will be released on May 31 with tickets scheduled to go on sale from June 1.

