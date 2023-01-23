Brisbane Airport seeking premium food and QSR brands

Brisbane Airport has announced it is on the hunt for 10 premium food and beverage, and seven QSR brands, to open in the Domestic Terminal.

Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation executive general manager

commercial, is excited about the next stage in the airport’s development.

“It’s been amazing to see the incredible bounce back of domestic travellers

post-Covid, and the fervour in which they have taken to the new cuisines and

offers we released in the Northern Terminal in 2019.

“We will build upon this and take the offer to the next level again, with the

release of not only these 10 F&B sites, but the integration and upgrade of gate

lounge seating. This will create an improved customer experience for all

passengers travelling through the Domestic Terminal.”

Brisbane Airport hospitality opportunities

An espresso bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and a contemporary bar set for

the coveted glass window area are among the opportunities available.

There are also seven fast food sites with footprints of 20sqm to 400+sqm, set in

prominent locations post-security.

Brisbane’s Domestic Terminal serves 17.7 million passengers each year,

connecting to 53 Australian destinations which is the largest domestic network

in Australia.

The Request For Proposal will close at 4pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

The story was originally published on Franchise Executives.