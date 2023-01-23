Free Subscription

Covid-19|Travel retail

Brisbane Airport seeking premium food and QSR brands

(Source: Franchise Executives)
User Image
Sarah Stowe
January 23, 2023< 1 mins read

Brisbane Airport has announced it is on the hunt for 10 premium food and beverage, and seven QSR brands, to open in the Domestic Terminal.

Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation executive general manager
commercial, is excited about the next stage in the airport’s development.

“It’s been amazing to see the incredible bounce back of domestic travellers
post-Covid, and the fervour in which they have taken to the new cuisines and
offers we released in the Northern Terminal in 2019.

“We will build upon this and take the offer to the next level again, with the
release of not only these 10 F&B sites, but the integration and upgrade of gate
lounge seating. This will create an improved customer experience for all
passengers travelling through the Domestic Terminal.”

Brisbane Airport hospitality opportunities

An espresso bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and a contemporary bar set for
the coveted glass window area are among the opportunities available.

There are also seven fast food sites with footprints of 20sqm to 400+sqm, set in
prominent locations post-security.

Brisbane’s Domestic Terminal serves 17.7 million passengers each year,
connecting to 53 Australian destinations which is the largest domestic network
in Australia.

The Request For Proposal will close at 4pm AEST on Tuesday, 28 February 2023

The story was originally published on Franchise Executives.

