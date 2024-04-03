Bridal designer Christie Nicole launches first ready-to-wear collection

Christie Nicole Bridal has launched its first ready-to-wear collection, featuring garments with 3D laser cut floral decoration.

The collection includes ten monochromatic dresses decorated with hand-sewn 3D applique, velvet and satin bows, and pearl accents.

There are also two bags with features that shimmer in the light, as well as a 12-piece veil set composed of Italian tulle and ornamented with hand-sewn 3D applique, bows, and pearls.

According to the brand, the line is handcrafted in India utilising advanced hand-beading techniques. The collection is now available for pre-order internationally at prices ranging from $899 to $4885.

Christie Trowbridge founded Christie Nicole Bridal in 2016 after establishing her luxury lingerie business in 2013.