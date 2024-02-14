Meet Bo & Luca, the Australian couture bridal brand with a global presence

“Connections and relationships are everything to me,” Pittman told Inside Retail; hence, the need for an intimate event in the business capital of Australia where guests were given a window into Bo & Luca’s craftsmanship, the inspiration behind the brand and its collections, industry trends and what’s next. Building a bridal business without losing the luxe boho essence Bo & Luca officially launched in 2012, but the idea was born in 2010 when Pittman was living in Dubai. At the time, many of her close friends were getting married and struggling to find wedding dresses that had a more fashionable look. Over a decade later, the bridal brand is now sold in retailers across the US, UK, Asia, Europe, Canada, South Africa, South America and Australia.“It’s hard to believe but bridal has come a long way in just over a decade. The industry was a little dated and sadly everyone was creating very similar, very ‘traditionally bridal’ style gowns,” said Pittman.Pittman was set on creating something unique and special for “the woman who was confident enough to wear something a little different, who believed in the longevity of the pieces and was inspired to purchase keepsakes as heirlooms for future generations”. “We believe in paying homage to traditional craftsmanship while also infusing our designs with a contemporary flair,” she continued. The brand has continued to evolve by listening to the feedback and desires of its customers. “Whether it’s through customisable options, inclusive sizing, or innovative design features, we strive to provide a personalised and exceptional experience for every Bo & Luca bride and client,” said Pittman.The Gardener’s Journal collection is one for the romantics. It is the story of a romance between a farmer and his wife told in silk, lace and bespoke beading. For each collection, the team creates a story and mood for the season ahead. It isn’t driven by trends. “We are free to create whatever we desire. As a creative it’s a true gift to be able to create with no limitations, it sends you off on a journey,” Pittman said. Bo & Luca is known for its love of embroidery and artisan details and its latest collection does not disappoint. Each gown was created with a flower in mind: “Always standing a little to the left of the bridal sphere for a bride who wants something a little unexpected and special,” Pittman said about her design ethos. Expanding to cater to a different market without diluting In recent years, Pittman has also been spending time on Temple, a diffusion brand of Bo & Luca that was born to fill a gap in the market for gowns that cater to brides with a reduced budget. Initially, the collection was launched in 2017 with 10 dresses, but it wasn’t until 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic that it began to really resonate with the market. While Temple’s ethos and values are consistent with Bo & Luca, it is able to offer dresses for under $5000. In contrast, many Bo & Luca dresses cost upwards of $6000. “We don’t use the hand beading that we use in Bo & Luca; instead we create our lace in different fabric mills around Europe and use different blends of crepe, chiffon and lace,” said Pittman. “She is more price-conscious and a little more trend-focused,” the founder said about the Temple shopper. “We love getting feedback from the brides and our retail partners and this gives us good insight into how we create the collections.” The Temple range is also more size inclusive and uses corsetry and shaping to fit Australian sizes 6 to 24. Designing the dress The design process at Bo & Luca is a meticulous six-to-eight-month journey that begins with the source of inspiration and culminates in the creation of a collection from which brides can select dresses and make them their own. Open communication and trust in the suppliers that the brand works with ensure that the best quality and value pieces are delivered to the customer. “Our design process is a collaborative and iterative journey that combines creativity, craftsmanship, and attention to detail. From concept to creation, we strive to create collections that inspire, captivate, and empower the modern woman,” Pittman elaborated. Sustainability Sustainability is an integral part of the Bo & Luca design philosophy and with ethical practices becoming increasingly important across the fashion industry, one that resonates with customers, too. All of the brand’s packaging, labelling and marketing materials are created from recycled fabric waste. “We are committed to reducing our environmental footprint by sourcing eco-friendly materials, minimising waste, and supporting ethical production practices. Our bohemian-inspired designs often incorporate organic fabrics, recycled materials, and natural dyes, allowing brides and evening wear enthusiasts to make a conscious choice without compromising on style,” Pittman said. Keeping craftsmanship Remaining true to its point of difference has not only made it easier for the brand to communicate its identity and values consistently across different cultures and markets but also to gain traction with retailers and customers. “Over the years we have been lucky enough to work with such wonderful retail partners all across the globe, mostly women who are doing what they love and have such passion for the industry,” Pittman said. We are having a big moment in Japan right now. We have eight retail partners in Japan currently. We love our Japanese bride; she is effortless and very sophisticated and loves quality, something we are known for.” The technique used to craft Bo & Luca gowns is called Tambour, an age-old skill of weaving tapestry into the fabric of the gowns, handed down through generations. Some pieces can take up to 300 hours for artisans to embroider and is an art form that is rarely, if ever, found in the world of fast fashion. “We have been working with the same families for the past 10 years. These men and women have worked with some of the most esteemed fashion houses in the industry and we couldn’t be any more grateful,” Pittman said.