BusinessSupply chain

Behind Booktopia’s demise and what it says about the future of indie bookstores

Booktopia's policy is to avoid pulling products unless absolutely necessary. Image supplied
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The collapse of Australian online book retailer Booktopia has not come as a shock but rather a reminder that retailers, especially in publishing need to maintain a competitive edge. The compounding reasons that led to the voluntary administration have been cited as a slowdown in book sales, reduced discretionary spending and overspending on a distribution centre. In a mass redundancy, Booktopia has terminated 165 staff members, with only 18 left to manage the retailer’s collapse. The closu

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay