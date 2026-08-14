BusinessStrategy

Why are investors questioning Shein’s US$40 billion valuation?

Shein clothing on branded hangers.
Rising costs cloud Shein’s Hong Kong IPO.
By Adam Thorn
Even after cutting its expected IPO valuation to US$30 billion from a near US$100 billion private market peak, Shein faces questions over whether slowing growth, rising costs and changing market conditions justify that price tag. Five investors who attended presentations or reviewed recent financial statements ahead of a Hong Kong offering expected to launch as early as August 19 said they were not convinced fast-fashion retailer Shein could return to the growth rates that valued it at nearly US

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