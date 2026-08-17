Just Cuts taps former Poolwerx chief Andrew Kidd as CEO

Just Cuts has appointed Andrew Kidd, former CEO and COO of Poolwerx US, as its new CEO. Kidd took up the role on August 10 and will work with Just Cuts founder Denis McFadden to take the 235-store chain to the next level.

McFadden said “Andrew is exactly the leader Just Cuts needs for this next chapter. He’s built his career putting people first and growing franchise networks that thrive long after the founder steps back. I’ve followed what he achieved at Poolwerx, and I’m confident he’ll bring that same discipline, energy and heart to Just Cuts.”

Kidd told Inside Retail‘s sister title Franchise Executives, “Working with a founder is the most exciting place; you can leverage all that hard-earned knowledge, and be relatively nimble.

“Just Cut is a brand I’ve always admired and thought was pretty special. This was a chance to be involved in a top tier, established business with global aspirations,” he said.

The chain continues its international growth

Just Cuts most recently unveiled its launch salon in Canada, the first of four set to open in Ontario.

“Just Cuts has built something rare: a genuinely global, franchisee-led network with a model that works across different markets, and the recent launch in Canada is proof of just how far that model can travel,” Kidd said.

“I’m looking forward to spending my first weeks getting out to salons and listening to owners before I set out my priorities. I don’t take lightly the responsibility of leading a network built by the people who show up to run it every day.”

Kidd’s North American experience with Poolwerx is likely to come in useful as the hairdressing chain looks to expand its international footprint.

“I have some context of going global and operating in different countries. What’s crucial is defining what’s important to the brand across the borders, and what needs to be adjusted,” he told Franchise Executives.

Andrew Kidd brings franchisor and franchisee experience

Kidd spent 20 years with New Zealand business BBQ Factory, including roles in sales, store management, and operations and nine years as a franchisee.

He is a Certified Franchise Executive with the International Franchise Association, was listed in the 2019 Top 30 Franchise Executives report, and inducted into the Poolwerx Hall of Fame in 2022.

He had joined Poolwerx in 2012 as a business development manager, and then led operations before moving to Dallas, Texas, in 2019 to drive the brand’s US expansion.

Kidd was promoted from COO to CEO in 2022, a role he held until November 2025. He grew the network from 24 locations across 10 states to more than 100 across 17.

Kidd believes his experience brings a fresh perspective to the CEO role.

“Over the next 12 months I’ll be looking to the support crew to focus on franchisee profitability. I’ll provide clarity about shared accountability – what we can do, what franchisees can do – and look at the FAC and team member interactions,” he said.

Also in his sight lines, developing the tech stack and continuing the client experience beyond the chair with a stronger retail element.

“We’ll be bringing the Justice range forward and wind down external distribution, and looking for further global opportunities,” Kidd said.

Amber Manning leaves after 12 years with Just Cuts

Kidd replaces Amber Manning, who joined the brand as GM in 2014 and was appointed CEO in 2018. Her tenure was defined by a strong focus on supporting franchise owners and stylists, and growing the haircare product range.

Manning told Franchise Executives, “I’ve been proud after 12 years that the business has grown from 144 stores to 235, and we’ve grown Justice into one of the largest haircare product ranges. I’m leaving Just Cuts in a strong position for the next growth phase,” she said.

Beyond Just Cuts, Manning has become a respected voice in the Australian franchise sector and has served on the Board of the Franchise Council of Australia since 2022.

Manning will take a sabbatical to spend time with her family before considering the next chapter of her executive, board and entrepreneurial career.