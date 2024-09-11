Beyond launches global licensing program to expand reach

Beyond, parent of Bed Bath & Beyond, Overstock and Zulily, has launched a licensing program aimed at expanding its reach to customers around the world.

The program, starting with the Bed Bath & Beyond brand, includes product licensing agreements with other retailers – such as mass market, off-price, and online marketplaces – and licensing agreements for stores in Mexico. Negotiations are also in progress for store openings in other key markets.

The Bed Bath & Beyond branded assortment will include everything in its four core pillars: the bedroom, the bathroom, the kitchen, and the patio.

“Through affordable, quality goods that will soon be on retail shelves – both physical and online – we’re reinvigorating the brand and returning it to its core,” said Marcus Lemonis, executive chairman of Beyond.

The company has granted a category license to PEM America, which spans the brand’s entire product category including bedding, utility bedding, sheets, bath linens and accessories, and window and soft home decor.

In June last year, Beyond purchased certain intellectual property assets of Bed Bath & Beyond for $21.5 million.