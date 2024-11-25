BusinessStrategy

Behind Documents’ path to luxury fragrance leadership in China

Documents China Season 6 Tree campaign 2024
How a designer’s morning ritual blossomed into China’s most successful fragrance brand.
By Robert Stockdill
Most mornings, Meng Zhaoran rises early and heads to a park near his Shanghai home. “My way to relax and get inspiration is to get up at 5 in the morning and walk in the park. I love to enjoy the trees, to picture the trees, to watch the trees – they give me energy and comfort,” he said. They also inspired the latest season – the sixth, dubbed Tree – launched by the rapidly growing Chinese fine-fragrance brand Documents, which Zhaoran founded. In just three years, Documents has caught

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay