BusinessMarketing

Inside The Memo and Due’s postpartum retail revolution

Co-founders of The Memo Phoebe Simmonds and Kate Casey with Due product range
“We looked at the industry and all we saw was baby stuff – and a lot of it.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Motherhood has long been treated as something to be managed behind closed bathroom doors and in late‑night Google searches, rather than a life stage that deserves the same design, service and storytelling standards as beauty and fashion. In Australia, two former beauty executives turned co‑founders, Kate Casey and Phoebe Simmonds, are betting that if you bring those standards into parenting retail – and say the quiet, uncomfortable parts of postpartum recovery out loud – you not only bui

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