Khloe Kardashian launches signature fragrance with Luxe Brands

Khloe Kardashian has partnered with Luxe Brands to launch XO Khloe’s signature fragrance. First introduced at Harrods in the UK, it will debut exclusively in the US at Ulta Beauty next month.

Inspired by Khloe herself and developed by renowned perfumers – Alberto Morillas and Clement Gavarry, XO Khloe carries a rose petals scent with a touch of praline, musk and soft woods.

“I take a hands-on approach to any project I am involved in, and I wanted every detail of XO Khloe to feel intentional and purposeful. From the bottle design to the campaign – I was fully integrated into the process from start to finish,” said Kardashian.

“We’ve solidified incredible retail partners – our lead global partnership with Harrods will debut the brand and solidify the trajectory to launch with excellence. Stateside, our trusted retail partner, Ulta Beauty, will bring an unrivaled experience to customers. We are thrilled to break ground on the blueprint of a premium, legacy brand,” said Noreen Dodge, CMO and CSO of Luxe Brands.

The new scent will also launch in Europe, Australia, and Mexico next year.

