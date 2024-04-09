Biopak acquires reusable cup company Huskee

Biopak, the sustainable packaging company, has bought Huskee, a reusable cup company, to fast-track and strengthen the two companies’ shared vision of a circular economy.

Huskee’s existing team will continue under the new ownership, which plans to build upon the brand’s sustainable and ethical practices in new product releases.

Established in 2017, Huskee is known for the HuskeeCup, a modular, reusable cup made from recycled coffee husks.

The company has since expanded its product range to include HuskeeRenew, a line of coffee cups and lids made from 50 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic, and HuskeeSteel, cups made from repurposed post-consumer recycled stainless steel.

Huskee also runs a cup exchange and end-of-life recycling programs for its products.

Biopak CEO Gary Smith highlighted the growth and core opportunities in the reusables market.

“This partnership opens the door to an array of exciting new circular solution reusable products and services that will be seamlessly integrated into BioPak’s offering, enabling us to better serve our ever-expanding global customer base,” said Smith.

Saxon Wright, founder of Huskee, sees the acquisition as a defining milestone to amplify innovation and transition to a “waste-free world”.

“At Huskee, we recognise that a vision of having a waste-free world cannot be done on our own, but one that needs collaboration across industries,” said Wright.

“We see this as a significant step forward in helping us continue to build scalable ecosystems that seek to reduce waste, encourage the reuse of goods, and recycle materials.”